'Black Adam' alights at Star Cineplex

'Black Adam,' one of the most anticipated Hollywood movies in 2022 starring popular actor Dwayne Johnson, hit US theatres on Friday (October 21, 2022) as well as Star Cineplex in Bangladesh.

The superhero movie is a spin-off of Shazam! (2019), the 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), and the first movie in the franchise's Phase One, based on the same-named DC Comics character.

A 'Shazam!' spin-off produced by Warner Brothers and New Line Cinema, 'Brack Adam' first debuted in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain; however, in 2000, it was re-introduced as an anti-hero.

The character of Black Adam, portrayed by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, possessed divine abilities from the Egyptian gods. After being freed from the earth for approximately five thousand years, he returned to the modern world to take part in an exciting conflict over justice and retaliation, crossing the path with the Justice Society of America (JAS).

Dwayne Johnson, the main draw as the title character, is appearing in a DC Comics movie for the first time with this film. In addition to this, Pierce Brosnan, the former James Bond actor, is also playing a special character in the film.

Moviegoers and DCEU fans in Bangladesh have been eagerly waiting to see the powerful anti-hero in the theatres.

Marking the release, Star Cineplex arranged a gala press premiere on Thursday (October 20, 2022) night at its SKS Tower branch in the capital which was joined by journalists from different media outlets alongside popular celebrities and social media influencers.

"Previously, it was unthinkable for moviegoers in our country to watch the most eagerly awaited Hollywood productions on the day of their international premiere. Star Cineplex brought that opportunity to its fans and now we are premiering the biggest Hollywood films on the same day of their global releases, and we will continue this trend for our moviegoers," Star Cineplex parent company ShowMotion Limited Chairman Mahboob Rahman Ruhel said at the event.

He also informed that the Cineplex is bringing two of the next most-anticipated Hollywood films in the upcoming months - the celebrated Marvel Comics superhero 'Black Panther' sequel 'Wakanda Forever' in November, and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in December, the second installation of the groundbreaking American epic science-fiction film 'Avatar' (2009), directed by James Cameron.

Star Cineplex is now showing the film 'Black Adam' across all of its five branches in the capital - Bashundhara City in Panthapath, Shimanto Shambhar in Dhanmondi, Sony Square in Mirpur, SKS Tower, Mohakhali and Bangabandhu Military Museum in Bijoy Sarani.