Black Adam opens as number one movie at the box office

Dwayne Johnson as ‘Black Adam’ in his first superhero film. Photo: Collected

Black Adam', starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, stands at number one at the box office with $67 million in its domestic debut, playing in 4,350 cinemas.

The Warner Bros comic book movie outdid Universal's rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise', which made $16.3 million from 3,543 cinemas.

"As a spin-off, this is a strong opening," says David A Gross, head of movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "'Black Adam' should do well abroad and be comfortably profitable," he added.

Black Adam is the sixth Warner Bros film this year to come out in first place at the domestic box office, following 'The Batman', 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', 'Elvis', 'DC League of Super-Pets' and 'Don't Worry Darling'.

It is also the first film to debut above $50 million since 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in July. It has also become the first movie to collectively exceed $100 million in the overall box office in one weekend since mid-July.