Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

Does Prince Harry watch ‘The Crown’? Yes, he even fact-checks it

Hindustan Times
16 January, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:51 am
Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain Photo: Reuters
Diana’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir was watched by more than 20 million viewers in Britain Photo: Reuters

The royal family is said to be not so fond of the Netflix series 'The Crown'. But Prince Harry said that he actually watches the show and also takes notes, apparently. Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for the release of his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry admitted to watching the show.

Stephen Colbert asked Prince Harry many questions before bringing up The Crown- which shows Prince Harry's family history. To this, Prince Harry said that he has watched both older and more recent episodes of the TV show. Asked whether he "fact-checks" it as he watches, Prince Harry mimed licking his fingers and turning the pages of a notebook.

He then admitted, "Yes, I do, actually."

Then pointing to a copy of the Spare which Stephen Colbert was holding, Prince Harry said, "Which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."

During his interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Prince Harry explained that he wanted people to know his version of the story, so that they wouldn't make assumptions based on incomplete information and the rumor mill.

"But for me, I sit here now, speaking to you, answering the questions that you put to me, and the words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media," he said (via the Daily Mail).

In Spare, Harry didn't hold any of his truth back, either, going into detail about a ton of unexpected events in his life.

Prince Harry / The Crown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

2h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

3h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

5h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

3h | TBS Stories
BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

19h | TBS SPORTS
How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

4h | TBS Insight
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals