'Community' movie is finally happening, fulfilling the show’s prophecy

Peacock has ordered a movie based on the Dan Harmon comedy 'Community'.

Peacock and Sony Pictures TV jointly announced the greenlight on Friday. As part of the deal, Peacock has also acquired non-exclusive rights to the full six-season 'Community' library, which can also be found on Netflix and Hulu.

The movie will be bringing back original stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong. Show's creator Harmon will serve as executive producer and writer, along with Andrew Guest.

"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from 'Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can't wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences."

Details about a director or estimated premiere date have not yet been shared.

