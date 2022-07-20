The Chainsmokers ready for an ‘out of the world’ performance

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, the hit-making pair of The Chainsmokers, have agreed to perform 20 miles above the Earth in a pressurised capsule that will be attached to a stratospheric balloon in a few years

The Chainsmokers hope to live up to the lyrics of their recent hit track 'High' in a unique way. 

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, the hit-making pair of The Chainsmokers, have agreed to perform 20 miles above the Earth in a pressurised capsule that will be attached to a stratospheric balloon in a few years. 

According to Ryan Hartman, CEO of the startup space tourism company World View, Taggart and Pall will become the first musicians to perform near the edge of space as a result of their accomplishment.

According to World View, The Chainsmokers will perform from inside the capsule during one of the company's 2024 inaugural flights, offering spectators the chance to experience the music and the journey firsthand.

"We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience," said The Chainsmokers in a statement.

