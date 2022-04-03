Camera rolls for Netflix’s You season 4 in London

Splash

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Camera rolls for Netflix’s You season 4 in London

The upcoming season has included 14 new cast members

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: Colleted
Photo: Colleted

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is seen roaming around the streets of London in season 4 of You.

Netflix has shared Joe Goldberg's first glimpse from the London set of Season 4 You.

The handsome psychotic lover is seen sitting beside a stack of English literature books including Great Expectations by Charles Dickens and Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray

Though Goldberg flies to Paris to chase his love interest Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle, the recently released photo reveals he is in London for season four.

Revealing Penn Badgley's look as Joe Goldberg, Netflix wrote, "Joe's back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore."

The upcoming season has added 14 new cast members including Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

Tilly Keeper will star as Lady Phoebe, an aristocratic socialite with a massive fanbase' while Hickman stars as Nadia, an English literature student at Oxford and Speleers will be seen as Rhys, an author with a traumatic past making his way to Oxford.

It seems Joe Goldberg will be surrounded by socialites and Oxford intellectuals in the upcoming season.

Netflix series / netflix / you

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

3h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

6h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

6h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

'Sharmaji Namkin' is full of flavour

1h | Videos
Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

Photography tips by Abhijit Nandi

5h | Videos
Landfill by occupying hospital's land

Landfill by occupying hospital's land

5h | Videos
Healthy Iftar Recipes

Healthy Iftar Recipes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers