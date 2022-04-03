Camera rolls for Netflix’s You season 4 in London

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is seen roaming around the streets of London in season 4 of You.

Netflix has shared Joe Goldberg's first glimpse from the London set of Season 4 You.

The handsome psychotic lover is seen sitting beside a stack of English literature books including Great Expectations by Charles Dickens and Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray

Though Goldberg flies to Paris to chase his love interest Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle, the recently released photo reveals he is in London for season four.

Revealing Penn Badgley's look as Joe Goldberg, Netflix wrote, "Joe's back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore."

The upcoming season has added 14 new cast members including Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.

Tilly Keeper will star as Lady Phoebe, an aristocratic socialite with a massive fanbase' while Hickman stars as Nadia, an English literature student at Oxford and Speleers will be seen as Rhys, an author with a traumatic past making his way to Oxford.

It seems Joe Goldberg will be surrounded by socialites and Oxford intellectuals in the upcoming season.