BTS' V may debut solo career in September

Hindustan Times
20 July, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 05:19 pm

The solo debut of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has been anticipated by the BTS Army. For a long time, the BTS member has teased fans about a solo record. It was earlier reported that V would be releasing his solo music album this September. 

V's solo debut
BTS's agency BigHit Music has now said that there is no confirmation of his schedule as yet. The agency officially announced on 20 July, "The schedule is being released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album."
 

 

