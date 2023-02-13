Bigg Boss-16: MC Stan wins trophy, car and Rs31 lakh

Splash

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 11:13 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16 on Sunday, beating his friend Shiv Thakare.

Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over Rs31 lakh and a car to Stan, reports Press Trust of India.

Season 16 of the show, which kickstarted on 1 October 2022 saw Thakare emerge as the first runner-up while popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ended up in the third spot.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth, with actor Shalin Bhanot, known for shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar and Dill Mill Gayye, coming in at the fifth position.

"I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud.

"Lots of love to everyone, my mandali and everyone," Stan said to Khan after he was declared the winner.

One of the highlights of Bigg Boss 16 was the bond shared by the "mandali" -- which also consisted of Thakare, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Choudhary, whose eviction surprised many including Khan, said she is elated with all the love that came her way. "I thought I might get evicted in one week but after your (Khan's) scolding, I started getting practical (about the show)."

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, headlined by Karan Kundra, in attendance.

At the beginning of the show, Khan thanked Big Boss fans and followers for their love and support for the contestants.

Actors Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, who appeared in the web show Raktanchal 2, Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori were also among the 17 participants of season 16. 

