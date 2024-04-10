Bangladeshi Aydha Mehnaz named in Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe

Aydha Mehnaz, a Bangladeshi celebrity and media relations manager at French fashion brand Mugler, has earned a spot on Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2024 list in the Media and Marketing category.

Under her leadership, Mugler's media impact value (calculated by total media placements and mentions) soared from $58 million pre-Covid to over $200 million today.

She's spearheaded collaborations with Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny and orchestrated iconic moments like Beyoncé's Mugler bee look and multiple of Kylie Jenner's viral appearances.

"Truly honoured to be joining the ranks with some of the brightest minds in media and marketing of Europe and the world in the Class of 2024," Aydha wrote in a Facebook post today (10 April).

Mehnaz grew up in Narayanganj, just 30 minutes outside Dhaka, and studied biochemistry and biotechnology at North South University. During her time at the university, she decided to harbour her love for fashion by filming hijab tutorials which garnered huge online views.

"I've always had a knack for fashion while growing up. On special occasions like Eid, for instance, I changed outfits five times a day, and everything had to match from head to toe, from the pink headband to pink nail polish to the handbag," Mehnaz told The Established.

In 2015, she was invited to speak on 'modest fashion' at the Indonesia Fashion Week.

Mehnaz later studied at ESMOD Paris (2017) and holds a double master's degree in luxury brand management.

As a modest dresser who wears a hijab, Paris's doors didn't open as quickly as they did for her Caucasian colleagues, no matter how competent she was for the job. Yet, she credits her journey as a remarkable one.

"I consider each challenge as an opportunity to spring back. As South Asian women, we are often put in a box where people perceive us as a stereotype–in the way we dress, what we do, or how we live our lives. It has been quite fun to break that notion in my own ways," she said.

Mehnaz has been featured in multiple publications globally for her work at Mugler and her life as a modest dresser in the fashion world. Since starting her role at Mugler, she has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Bella Hadid.