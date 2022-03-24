Bangabandhu’s biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' set for Cannes Market debut

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 12:05 pm

“Mujib: The Making of a Nation” is now undergoing a lengthy VFX process ahead of a preliminary teaser being prepared for the Cannes Market

Shyam Benegal. Photo: Collected
Shyam Benegal. Photo: Collected

The teaser of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's biopic "Mujib: The Making of a Nation" will be unveiled at the Cannes Market in May.

"Mujib: The Making of a Nation" is now undergoing a lengthy VFX process ahead of a preliminary teaser
being prepared for the Cannes Market, reports Variety .

The highly anticipated film is directed by noted Indian director Shyam Benegal.

"We are hoping to interest distributors in Cannes, because that's the largest collection of world
distributors who come there than any other festival in the world," Benegal said.

The film was shot in various locations of Bangladesh and India during the pandemic with Covid 19
precautions.

Alongside starring Arifin Shuvoo as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the film also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib, Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed, and Elina Shammi as Khaleda Zia among others. 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

