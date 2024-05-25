Babna Karim returns for Coke Studio Bangla’s Obak Bhalobasha

25 May, 2024, 08:00 pm
Babna Karim returns for Coke Studio Bangla's Obak Bhalobasha

Babna Karim, former lead vocalist and bassist of Warfaze, brings back a new rendition of his popular song 'Obak Bhalobasha' on Coke Studio Bangla's third season. The song has made a return in celebration of 40 years of Warfaze. 

The song was produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu and Samir Hafiz. Fans will also have the opportunity to listen to the song performed by its original lineup as it is composed, arranged, and performed by Warfaze.

The new rendition is an homage to Warfaze's sound, featuring a choir, string orchestra and distorted guitar riffs. Palash Noor and Babna took centre stage as the vocals. Members Samir Hafiz, Shams, Tipu, and Roger made an appearance on guitar, keys, drums, and bass respectively.

Bangladesh's heavy metal band, Warfaze, had initially formed on 6 June 1984, and since then, have shaped the local music scene. They released the iconic song, 'Obak Bhalobasha' in 1994, which was originally written by Babna. 
 

Warfaze

