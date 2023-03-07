Miles, Warfaze set the stage alight at DPS STS Rock Fest 3.0

Splash

UNB
07 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 11:30 am

Miles, Warfaze set the stage alight at DPS STS Rock Fest 3.0

After a hiatus of two years, the DPS STS Rock Fest 3.0 was held in the capital's Uttara Sector 15 Saturday.

The fest showcased performances by various bands formed by school students while three famous bands closed the show. Karnival, Warfaze, and Miles performed at this year's concert.

The fest began with performances by new and upcoming bands. Among them, some were formed by school students from institutions such as Scholastica Mirpur, Rajuk School and Sir John Wilson School.

Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal of Warfaze said: "We were overwhelmed with the outstanding spirit of DPS students in the Rock Fest. The enthusiasm of DPS students is mind-blowing. DPS should arrange more such concerts."

Members of Miles said: "We are very happy to see the passion for music among the young kids in the DPS STS Rock Fest. The way DPS STS School Dhaka arranged this big concert really makes us hopeful for a wonderful future generation with fantastic taste in music."

The DPS STS Rock Fest was previously held in 2019 and 2020. In 2021 and 2022, the festival was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 2000 students, parents and rock music lovers of Dhaka attended the previous two editions of the fest.

