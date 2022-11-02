Warfaze comes out with a new single ‘Maya’

Saqlain Rizve
02 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:22 am

Warfaze comes out with a new single 'Maya'

Saqlain Rizve
02 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Warfaze came out with a new single 'Maya', following a four-year break. The song was released on the Gaan app on 31 October. Vocalist Palash Noor wrote and composed the song and Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu and Samir Hafiz produced it.

"Maya is a song about the journey of a person's life. In it, we have highlighted the thoughts, consciousness and feelings of that person. 

The song has already received great response from Warfaze fans in less than 24 hours since its release, and we are really happy about that," said Sheikh Monirul Alam Tipu, the drummer, producer and band leader of Warfaze.

Anyone can hear the song by purchasing it for Tk50 on the Gaan app. 

"Actually, in the middle of Covid-19, we tried to release new songs but we couldn't due to many roadblocks. But from now we will try to bring new songs for the audience regularly. We are going to release another new song within the next two months," Palash Noor told The Business Standard.

The heavy metal band Warfaze was formed back in 1984.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

