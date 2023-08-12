Warfaze re-releases Alo

Legendary Bangladeshi band Warfaze has been quite active recently in the studio as they are working on their upcoming 'Pothchola-2' album. At 9.30 PM on Thursday night, Warfaze released their massively popular track 'Alo' in a newer form through a lyrical video on YouTube.

Alo is the title track from Warfaze's 2000 album 'Alo.' After more than 22 years since its first release, Alo has been re-recorded in the studio by the current lineup of Warfaze. Alo will be one of the songs in their upcoming compilation album Potchola-2.

Kazi Hasan Imtiaz composed the tune and wrote the lyrics for Alo. The guitar solos were played by Ibrahim Ahmed Kamal and Samir Hafiz.

In the past couple of months, Warfaze has released two tracks one of them being a new original called 'Maya' whereas the other, 'Hariye Tomake' was also another re-recorded song from the band's yester years.