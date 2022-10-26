AROUND THE TOWN

26 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Events happening in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Comedy

'Stand Up Comedy Workout Show', Naveed Mahbub' special stand-up in English

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 25 October

Time: 8 PM – 10 PM

'Almost Weekend Comedy Show', featuring Ashraful Haque Emu as host and 10 comedians, both newcomers and veterans

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 26 October

Time: 8 PM – 10 PM

'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Fahmim Ferdous and Nilima Rafi

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2

Date: 29 October

Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Event 

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM

Art

'My Blue Stories', a solo art exhibition of Serbia based renowned painter Russian Yechina Sofya

Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi

Date: 24 October – 30 October

Time: 6:30 PM 

'Building Inclusive Cultures', a photography competition and exhibition on freedom of religion and belief

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 21 – 31 October

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath

Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)

Time: 3 – 9 PM

'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of  selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space

Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia

Date: 14 October – 31 October

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

Music

'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 28 October

Time: 3 PM

Events / concert / photo exhibition

