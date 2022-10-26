AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Comedy
'Stand Up Comedy Workout Show', Naveed Mahbub' special stand-up in English
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 25 October
Time: 8 PM – 10 PM
'Almost Weekend Comedy Show', featuring Ashraful Haque Emu as host and 10 comedians, both newcomers and veterans
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 26 October
Time: 8 PM – 10 PM
'Saturday Night Fever English Show', featuring Naveed Mahbub, Fahmim Ferdous and Nilima Rafi
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club, Gulshan 2
Date: 29 October
Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
Event
'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music
Venue: Chef's Table Courtside
Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM
Art
'My Blue Stories', a solo art exhibition of Serbia based renowned painter Russian Yechina Sofya
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 24 October – 30 October
Time: 6:30 PM
'Building Inclusive Cultures', a photography competition and exhibition on freedom of religion and belief
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 21 – 31 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath
Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)
Time: 3 – 9 PM
'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space
Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: 14 October – 31 October
Time: 4 PM – 9 PM
Music
'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 28 October
Time: 3 PM