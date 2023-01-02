Arafat Kazi releases Hothat album on new year's day

Splash

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 11:58 am

Arafat Kazi releases Hothat album on new year&#039;s day

Arafat Kazi, drummer, has finally released the much anticipated album 'Hothat: Friendship is Music' on the stroke of midnight on new year's day on the band's Youtube channel and Facebook page. 

It is difficult to classify it as an album because it is a blend of music, a movie, documentary with a mix of comedy thrown in. The hour-long content can be viewed in 4K on Youtube and in 1080p on Facebook on Hothat's official page.

The album was recorded and shot at a farmhouse outside of the city, in October 2021 with all 16 members present.

"For four days there was no other obligation for us but to play. It was a mesmerising experience. Hothat was born there. We played, recorded the tracks, wrote the lyrics and shot the music video," said Arafat to The Business Standard.

Arafat Kazi / Hothat: Friendship is Music

