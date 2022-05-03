AR Rahman defends Will Smith on The Kapil Sharma Show as host teases him about their picture together

03 May, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 02:00 pm

AR Rahman defends Will Smith on The Kapil Sharma Show as host teases him about their picture together

AR Rahman recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as he joined Heropanti 2 cast to promote the film. As a segment of the show involves host Kapil Sharma showing funny comments on Instagram posts of guests, AR Rahman was shown comments below his picture with Will Smith shared in 2018. As they all laughed over how fans talked about Will's slapgate controversy in the comments section, Rahman was seen calling Will a "sweetheart".

As a video clip from the particular episode was shared online, Rahman's statements about Will invited mixed reactions from the Reddit users. On being shown a picture with Will, Rahman said, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person." He further added while hinting at Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, "Sometimes such things happen.

A Reddit user reacted to AR Rahman's opinion on Will Smith, "Great point! But you will be down voted to the moon." Several others took Rahman's side, claiming that he had the right to express his opinion.

A user wrote, "A man can have an opinion! Everyone who sides with will smith are not psychopaths or abusers! We should have the patience to listen to both sides without judgements…which is what is lacking in todays 'woke' world. If you have an unpopular opinion you are crucified for it." Another commented, "Fair enough. He is entitled to his opinion."

There were also many who didn't agree with Will Smith's actions at the Oscars this year. "I agree if you say that Will Smith might be a great guy and had a bad f***ing day. But violence can NEVER be the right answer !! Keep trying," a Reddit user wrote.

A user also claimed, "There a line of boundary of joking..just your profession is a joker doesn't mean people won't get offended by you...he had full rights to do so. Part of me also believe it might be scripted."

Days after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year, Will recently visited India in April and was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon his departure.

