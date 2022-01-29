Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

It's official. Aquaman and Game of Thrones-fame Jason Momoa has been cast in the upcoming film of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The report had been broken by several news portals on Friday before the film's official social media handle confirmed it.

On Friday evening, the official Twitter account of Fast and Furious series @TheFastSaga posted a picture of the actor on their feed with the hashtag #F10. The picture was captioned, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa".

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being called Fast and Furious 10 as a working title. Reports suggest the plot details are being hushed and the Aquaman actor could be one of the film's villains.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, is back to don the director's hat. Longtime stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th instalment. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Vin's plea for him to come back after skipping F9. Dwayne even accused Vin Diesel of 'manipulation,' saying he did not like how Vin 'brought up Paul Walker' despite him having already clarified he did not want to return.

In the past, some of the biggest action stars have been part of the franchise, including names like John Cena and Jason Statham having played the bad guys. However, because the script is still a work in progress, it is unclear whether Jason's part is protagonist or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both.

The shooting for the tenth instalment of the franchise begins this spring with the production house Universal Studios currently aiming for a May 19, 2023 release.