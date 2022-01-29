Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

Splash

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 03:52 pm

Related News

Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming part of Vin Diesel-led Fast and Furious film series

Hindustan Times
29 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 03:52 pm
Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10. Photo: Collected
Aquaman star Jason Momoa joins Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10. Photo: Collected

It's official. Aquaman and Game of Thrones-fame Jason Momoa has been cast in the upcoming film of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The report had been broken by several news portals on Friday before the film's official social media handle confirmed it.

On Friday evening, the official Twitter account of Fast and Furious series @TheFastSaga posted a picture of the actor on their feed with the hashtag #F10. The picture was captioned, "The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa".

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being called Fast and Furious 10 as a working title. Reports suggest the plot details are being hushed and the Aquaman actor could be one of the film's villains.

Justin Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021's F9: The Fast Saga, is back to don the director's hat. Longtime stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges and Sung Kang are also returning for the 10th instalment. Charlize Theron, who first appeared in the eighth film, The Fate of the Furious, and returned for F9, is also expected to be back.

The search for a new star began after Dwayne Johnson refused to return to the franchise, despite Vin's plea for him to come back after skipping F9. Dwayne even accused Vin Diesel of 'manipulation,' saying he did not like how Vin 'brought up Paul Walker' despite him having already clarified he did not want to return.

In the past, some of the biggest action stars have been part of the franchise, including names like John Cena and Jason Statham having played the bad guys. However, because the script is still a work in progress, it is unclear whether Jason's part is protagonist or antagonistic in nature, or perhaps even both.

The shooting for the tenth instalment of the franchise begins this spring with the production house Universal Studios currently aiming for a May 19, 2023 release.

Fast & Furious / Fast and Furious 10 / Hollywood / Jason Momoa / Vin Diesal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

1h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

1h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

4h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

3d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building