Amitabh Bachchan files suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday filed a suit in the Delhi high court against the world at large, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the Bollywood megastar.

Justice Navin Chawla passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing Bachchan's personality and publicity rights. Justice Chawla noted that the defendants were using the veteran actor's celebrity status to promote their own businesses without his permission.

"The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring his disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed, " Justice Chawla stated.

"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and the balance of convenience also lies in his favour.

The suit stated that Bachchan's name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Bachchan has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses.

The matter will be heard in March next year.