Amitabh Bachchan files suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 12:31 pm

Related News

Amitabh Bachchan files suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 12:31 pm
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday filed a suit in the Delhi high court against the world at large, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appeared for the Bollywood megastar.

Justice Navin Chawla passed an interim order restraining persons at large from infringing Bachchan's personality and publicity rights. Justice Chawla noted that the defendants were using the veteran actor's celebrity status to promote their own businesses without his permission.

"The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring his disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed, " Justice Chawla stated.

"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and the balance of convenience also lies in his favour.

The suit stated that Bachchan's name, image and voice were being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries by illegally associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Bachchan has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses.

The matter will be heard in March next year.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Amitabh Bacchan / Indian HC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

1h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

2h | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

3h | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

2h | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

4h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court