Amitabh Bachchan meets with an accident during Project K shoot, writes: 'Rib cartilage popped broke, muscle tear...'

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a note after meeting with an accident during the Project K shoot. Here's what he said.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he met with an accident in Hyderabad while shooting for his upcoming film, Project K. Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh said that he hurt himself during an action shot. He wrote, "rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage". The veteran actor received medical attention and was asked to take rest. The actor added that the shooting was canceled and he flew back to Mumbai.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, "And it needs to be told .. not be held .. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain ..."

He also added, "So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around.

Announcing the cancellation of his Sunday darshan, he had written, "It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well ..."

Apart from Amitabh, Project K also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The multi-lingual sci-fi movie will release in theatres on January 12 next year. Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is directing the film. Production company Vyjayanthi Movies shared the release date of the movie on Twitter on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. "12-1-24 it is! #ProjectK Happy Mahashivratri," the post read.

Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, is backing the project which marks the 50th year of the production house. In January, the team of the film unveiled the first poster of actor Deepika Padukone on her birthday. On Instagram, production house Vyajayanthi movies shared the poster which they captioned, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday."

