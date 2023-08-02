Amitabh Bachchan returns with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 15, starting Aug 14

Amitabh Bachchan returns with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan returns with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photo: Collected

On Monday, Sony TV announced the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 with a new promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh who has been hosting the show for years now, calls it a 'new beginning' in the promo. As per the official announcement, the reality show will premiere on August 14 at 9 pm onwards.

The first promo begins with a glimpse of Amitabh in his suited avatar as he returns to the show. As he takes to the stage, people in the audience welcome him with a standing ovation. Amitabh talks about starting the new season with a new approach and uses the hashtag 'new beginning.'

The official post read, "Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein (Kaun Banega Crorepati in a new avatar)!" This season is touted to celebrate the new India and its spirit of change. The game show is said to have new elements for the viewers and the contestants.

KBC is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular American game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It first premiered on TV in 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC since its first season. However, Season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Later, Amitabh returned to the show and ever since then has become the face of the KBC. Registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 opened in April this year.

Besides Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, Amitabh will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

