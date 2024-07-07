Kalki 2898 AD smashes global box office

Splash

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:46 am

Kalki 2898 AD. Photo: Collected
Kalki 2898 AD. Photo: Collected

Kalki 2898 AD continues its run at the global box office, grossing over $95,000,000 within nine days of its release on 27 June. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film combines Hindu scriptures with science fiction. 

Its cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Praised for its vision, the film, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on a reported budget of over $71,000,000, captivated audiences across languages. 

Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response in a blog post, "The experience just keeps building .. every time you notice and admire the pains taken by the Director in purring this massive vision in fructification, and presenting it in a manner that makes the film historic."
 

