Bilkis Bano's rapists granted bail for good behaviour: Gujarat govt tells SC

Protesters gathered in Bangalore, Karnataka. Photo: BBC
Protesters gathered in Bangalore, Karnataka. Photo: BBC

The BJP-led Gujarat government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

It said the remission was granted as they had completed 14 years in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

The 11 rape and murder convicts had walked free on August 15 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment from the ramparts of the Red Fort as part of his Independence Day speech.

Bano was raped and several of her family members, including her daughter, were killed during the 2002 Gujarat communal riots.

 

