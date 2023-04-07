Amir Hamja: From pharma grad to New York Times photographer

In 2020, the world witnessed the brutal killing of George Floyd by the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and racism, which quickly spread across the United States and around the world.

Among the photographers who documented these events was Amir Hamja. Hamja is originally from Chattogram, Bangladesh. He captured powerful images of the protests in New York, and his photographs, which Hamja published on his Instagram, caught the attention of numerous news outlets and magazines.

Brooklyn Bridge, New York (2020)

He began working as a freelance photographer for the New York Times, which paved the way for job opportunities at publications like Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal. Hamja's perseverance and hard work paid off; after over three years of freelancing he will start working as an official photographer for The New York Times, starting 5 June of this year, as part of their fellowship programme.

2017 Sony World Photography Award winning photo of Howrah Bridge, Kolkata.

Born in Chattogram in 1992, Hamja developed a passion for photography in 2012, when he was a student of pharmacy at University of Science and Technology, Chattogram (USTC).

A photo from a New York protest (2020). Photos: Amir Hamja

Photo: Amir Hamja

"Since 2011, I have been watching a ton of movies. Back then I watched a lot of Korean and Iranian films. I had little idea about photography and cinematography then, but I was very impressed by their camera work," he said.