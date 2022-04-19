New York Times names Joseph Kahn executive editor, to succeed Dean Baquet

USA

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

New York Times names Joseph Kahn executive editor, to succeed Dean Baquet

Kahn, who has been the Times' managing editor -- the second-ranking title in the newsroom -- since September 2016, succeeds Dean Baquet

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 08:28 pm
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
The New York Times building is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The New York Times Co named Joseph Kahn executive editor on Tuesday, as it pursues a digital- and subscription-focused strategy bolstered by acquisitions in recent years.

Kahn, who has been the Times' managing editor -- the second-ranking title in the newsroom -- since September 2016, succeeds Dean Baquet.

Baquet, 65, has been executive editor since 2014. The company said he will remain at the paper to lead a new venture, without giving further details.

"Some will interpret this promotion as a sign of confidence in our current path. That's true," New York Times Co Chairman and newspaper Publisher A.G. Sulzberger said in an internal memo sent Tuesday morning and seen by Reuters. "Under Dean and Joe, The Times has grown stronger in virtually every way."

Added Sulzberger, "The Times has a longstanding practice of editors leaving the masthead at 65, which Dean wanted to honor given his strong belief that Joe was more than ready to fill his shoes."

Under Baquet, the Times' first Black executive editor, the 171-year-old newspaper navigated attacks from President Donald Trump, whose presidency led to a surge in paying readers.

In February the company announced it had reached its goal of 10 million subscriptions, years ahead of its 2025 target, and set a new target of at least 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027. The move toward more of a subscription-based model was an attempt to address the failings of the traditional advertising-based strategy in the digital era.

Under Baquet, the Times won 18 Pulitzer Prizes, considered the most prestigious in US newspaper journalism. It expanded beyond its print and digital news base, introducing products in categories such as cooking, shopping advice and puzzles like the Wordle game, which it acquired in January.

That month the Times company also acquired the digital, subscription-based sports media business The Athletic for $550 million. In 2020, it bought Serial Productions, the company behind the popular "Serial" podcast, for more than $25 million. And in 2016, it bought the review sites The Wirecutter and the Sweethome for more than $30 million.

Top News / World+Biz

NYT / New York Times / The New York Times editorial board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

32m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

32m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target