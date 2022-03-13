Award-winning American film-maker killed in Ukraine

Reuters
13 March, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 08:59 pm

Award-winning American film-maker killed in Ukraine

Kyiv police say a New York Times journalist was shot dead outside the city. Meanwhile, Russian missiles reportedly struck a training center which hosted drills for both Ukrainian and NATO troops

The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin near Kyiv (Image: dia images via Getty Images)
The head of Kyiv region police said one journalist had been killed and another injured in Irpin near Kyiv (Image: dia images via Getty Images)

An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said on Sunday.

Nyebytov initially said the dead journalist worked for the New York Times. However the Times said that the journalist had previously worked for the paper but was not currently working for it. The Times named the journalist as Brent Renaud.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years," The Times said in a statement posted on Twitter by its spokesperson.

"Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine," it said.

"Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago."

Nyebytov said that Renaud was shot by Russian forces in Irpin, but did not give details of the incident. He did not identify the wounded journalist.

"Another journalist was wounded. We are currently trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," he said in a statement.

 

