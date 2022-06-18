Amber Heard ‘terrified’ of being sued by Johnny Depp

Amber Heard has recently sat down with NBC'S "dateline" for her first interview since she lost the widely-watched defamation case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

"I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak, not just what I lived through but what I knew," the actor said about the case in a Friday night sit-down with Savannah Guthrie.

"I'm terrified," Heard added when asked if there was a possibility she might be sued again by her ex-husband."I guess that's what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it's meant to take your voice."Even after the six-week trial and numerous witnesses testifying against Heard, she insisted that she stands by "every word" of her testimony, reports NY Post.

The interview was aired after the release of multiple trailers throughout the week. In one of the preview clips, Guthrie was seen asking Heard why she was willing to participate in a sit-down conversation after her legal loss. "Are you brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview?" she asked, to which Heard responded, "One thing I can tell you is one thing I'm not is vindictive. There's no part of me that sees any... This would be a really lousy way to get vengeance," she continued.

"As silly as it is to say this out loud, my goal, the only thing I could hope for at this point, is I just want people to see me as a human being."

During the interview, Heard was seen accusing Depp of lying repeatedly in front of the jury. Heard was also questioned by Guthrie about Depp's previous relationships and that "not one woman has come forward and said he physically hit them."

According to Heard, Depp's other exes may have been too afraid to publicly accuse him of the alleged abuse."Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?" she said."I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likeable victim. I'm not a perfect victim, I get it. I'm not a saint. I'm not asking anyone to like me," she said.

"What I learned in that trial is, it's never going to be good enough," she said about the jury's failure to believe her testimony."If you have proof then it was a scheme, it was a hoax. If you don't have proof it didn't happen. If you have a bruise, it's fake. If you don't have a bruise, then violence clearly didn't hurt you. If you told people, then you're hysterical. If you didn't tell anyone, it didn't happen."

During the interview, Heard announced that she plans to appeal the court's decision to award Depp more than $10 million in damages."I hope this doesn't have the chilling effect that I worry it may have on other people," she said.

"I think a majority of this trial played out outside of the courtroom, unfortunately. I think a vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. And I think this trial is an example of that run amok," Heard said"I don't blame them. I actually understand he's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor," she added, while claiming that the jury gave in and sided with Depp because of the "nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees."

Heard also shockingly admitted she "absolutely" still loves Depp and bears "no bad feelings" toward him.

A spokesperson for Depp commented on the interview, saying, "It's unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny's favour."