Amber Heard marks first public appearance since defamation trial

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has made her first public appearance since losing her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. A day before the premiere of her new film "In the Fire", Heard was seen at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Friday.

Heard was spotted wearing a white T-shirt and matching wrap-around skirt for the event. As per reports, "In the Fire" is a supernatural thriller in which Heard's character is a psychiatrist who is "called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil" in the film.

this is bravery and strength you're seeing in this video. this is a woman who refused to be broken no matter how hard the world tried to break her. i can only hope to be half as courageous as amber heard. #InTheFire #JusticeForAmberHeard #AmberIsWorthIt pic.twitter.com/IeLNaqaA99— Bobby. (@bobfaget__) June 24, 2023

A Twitter user tweeted a video of Heard's appearance at the festival and posted "this is bravery and strength you're seeing in this video. this is a woman who refused to be broken no matter how hard the world tried to break her. I can only hope to be half as courageous as amber heard."

Notably, Heard's first public appearance comes more than a year after she lost the widely covered defamation trial against Depp. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had sued Heard for $50 million claiming she defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about sexual violence. Depp won the case and his ex-wife Heard was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. The jury had awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Depp.

Earlier, reports emerged that Heard had quit Hollywood altogether as she relocated to Spain's capital city, Madrid. But in May, "Never Back Down" actress confirmed to fans in a TikTok video that she had several projects lined up and had not quit acting.

"I keep moving forward. That's life," said Heard at the time.