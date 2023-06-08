Johnny Depp receives $1m settlement fee from Amber Heard after libel case

Amber Heard has finally paid a $1 million settlement fee to Johnny Depp a year after losing the libel case last year.

According to court documents submitted by Heard's attorneys, as per Radar Online, she finally managed to pay the $1 million settlement with the aid of her insurance company.

In an interview with People Magazine, Depp's former lawyer Camille Vasquez also confirmed that Heard has cleared the settlement fee, reports The News International.

"Ms Heard did pay Mr Depp, not the other way around. I want to make that very, very clear," her former lawyer said.

She added, "And Mr Depp will be donating the money that Ms Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way.

Heard lost the libel case against Depp after the jury found out that she, in fact, defamed the star with her domestic abuse accusations.

Initially, she was asked to pay $15 million in settlement to Depp after their six-week-long trial ended.

However, they reached a settlement after the verdict was announced as Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million but her insurance companies denied to cover the settlement fee on her behalf.

The trial ended in June 2022, when Depp sued Heard for defamation over op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018.