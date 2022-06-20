Amber Heard seen shopping at discount store after lawyers said she can't pay Johnny Depp

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 June, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 01:06 pm

Amber Heard was spotted shopping at a discount store in New York, weeks after her lawyers said that she cannot afford to pay Johnny Depp the compensation he was awarded after their defamation trial

Amber Heard was spotted in TJ Maxx, a discount department store. Photo: Collected/AP
Amber Heard, whose lawyers have said that she is not capable of paying damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp that he has been awarded in their defamation trial, has now been spotted at a discount store.

Amber's budget shopping comes soon after she faced questions about flying on a private jet, despite claiming financial crunch.

Amber was seen shopping at a TJ Maxx, a discount department store, where clothes are available at a nominal price. Her sister Whitney Heard, who had testified for her during the trial and also supported her after the verdict went against her, was also present during their shopping trip in New York's Hamptons.

Amber&#039;s was accompanied by sister Whitney at TJ Maxx. Photo: Collected
Pictures obtained by TMZ showed Amber in a white-coloured oversized T-shirt, and a pair of blue denim jeans as she roamed around the clothing section. Her sister Whitney was spotted with a cart. It is not clear whether the sisters bought anything during their outing.

Amber was spotted in White colored oversized shirt. Photo: Collected
Amber owes $8.35 million to Johnny after the jury in the defamation trial awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages, and asked her to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which was later capped at $3.5 million. Her attorney said after the trial that the actor 'absolutely' cannot afford to pay the amount.

However, Amber was spotted flying private in her first public appearance after the trial. On 10 June, she was clicked by the paparazzi at an airfield in Washington DC stepping out of a private airplane, and moving to a luxury SUV. The appearance led to questions about her financial status.

Johnny had sued Amber for $50 million on the grounds that she defamed him by portraying herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed in The Washington Post. She had countersued him for $100 million for calling her a liar. A jury found both of them guilty of defaming each other, but awarded a much bigger compensation to Johnny.

Amber Heard / Post verdict

