Alec Baldwin reaches settlement over death on Rust set

07 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
07 October, 2022, 12:35 pm
Alec Baldwin is the star and producer of Rust. Photo: Collected
Alec Baldwin is the star and producer of Rust. Photo: Collected

Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when during filming of the movie 'Rust' Baldwin fired a prop gun. 

The movie, the executive producer for which is Hutchins' widower Matthew, will continue filming from January. 

The lawsuit which prompted the settlement, had accused Baldwin, producers and others of violations of industry standards.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins' husband, however said that all parties involved believe that the death was an accident.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement, adding that the continuation of the filming would be a way to "pay tribute" to his late wife's final work.

Baldwin posted his reaction in a statement on Instagram saying "Everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son" during the settlement process. 

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation," the actor said. 
 

