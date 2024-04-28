60-year-old wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires, breaks stereotypes

28 April, 2024, 03:05 pm
28 April, 2024

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is redefining beauty standards and setting new records

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez. Photo: Collected
Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez. Photo: Collected

Shattering stereotypes, for the first time in the history of beauty pageants, a sixty-year-old model became the Miss Universe. 

This marks the beauty pageant's attempt at diversity and inclusivity and embracing beauty irrespective of age.

Last year, the beauty pageant announced that it would no longer hold the age bar to only 28 years. Instead, anyone above the age of 18 can participate in the beauty pageant. This marks a revolutionary move by the beauty pageant to embrace beauty at all ages.

The win of Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is a testament to her dedication and determination.

Besides being a model and the recent Miss Universe, she is also a lawyer and journalist by profession. Redefining conventional and stereotypical standards of beauty and shattering barriers, Alejandra stands as a triumph in setting new heights in the beauty domain. The multifaceted nature of beauty standards is also reflected in the professions she is in.

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez also set a new record by being the first woman in her age to hold such a prestigious title to her name. "I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values," she told the media after her win.

She will be representing Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024.

Besides Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, Haidy Cruz is another model who is making waves in the beauty industry. She is a 47-year-old woman set to represent Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024.

 

