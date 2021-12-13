India’s Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021, brings the crown home after 21 years

India's Harnaaz Sandhu is announced as the new Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Harnaaz Sandhu, from Indian's Chandigarh, becomes the Miss Universe 2021. She was crowned the titled by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico.

The new Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaaz Sandhu from India. The 21-year-old model was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, 13 December. Harnaaz will bring home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Before her, Lara Dutta was crowned the Miss Universe in 2000.

Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The news of Harnaaz's win was posted by the official Instagram account of Miss Universe Organisation.

South Africa's Lalela Mswane, from left, India's Harnaaz Sandhu and Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira advance to the top 3 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

They shared the exact moment the beauty queen was crowned the coveted title at the event being held in Israel. "The new Miss Universe is…India," they captioned the clip. The clip shows Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowning an emotional Harnaaz, who will become her successor.

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Photo: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Harnaaz Sandhu is a 21-year-old model from Chandigarh who finished her school and college in the city. She has been in the industry for many years and even has many numerous pageant titles to her name. She has also starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Harnaaz was the winner of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

