Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 million

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

Thai businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20 million

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 07:58 pm
The final 3 Miss Universe candidates Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu pose during the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The final 3 Miss Universe candidates Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu pose during the Miss Universe pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat, Israel December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate has bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company said on Wednesday.

Jakapong "Anne" Jakrajutatip, CEO of JKN Global Group Pcl, is a celebrity in Thailand, starring in local versions of reality shows Project Runway and Shark Tank, brought the beauty pageant organiser, reports Reuters. 

She has been outspoken about her experience as a transgender woman and also set up the Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation to advocate for the rights to dignity and opportunities for transgender people.

The acquisition is "a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio," said Jakapong, adding that Miss Universe, with its content, licensing and merchandising opportunities, plans to expand in Asia.

JKN produces its own shows and distributes content in Thailand from abroad including documentaries and Bollywood dramas. Its shares jumped nearly 10% in early trade on Wednesday.

The annual beauty contest run by the Miss Universe Organisation, which was co-owned by Donald Trump between 1996 and 2002, is broadcast in 165 countries and has been running for 71 years.

Top News

Miss Universe / Jakapong Jakrajutatip

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

12h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

9h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

41m | Videos
Why there is a pilot crisis in country

Why there is a pilot crisis in country

1h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

Cyclone Sitrang: Youth in trouble after climbing 40 feet to save house

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak