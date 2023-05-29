25th National Fine Arts Exhibition kicks off at Shilpakala Academy

The 25th National Fine Arts Exhibition 2023 bega on 28 May, with the participation of artists from all over the country at the national level, under the management of the Fine Arts Department, organised by the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The exhibition will run till 15 July 2023.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held at Shilpakala Academy's Jatiya Chitrashala Auditorium.

Nearly 4,000 pieces of art by over 1,000 Bangladeshi artists, who are 21 or older, have submitted submissions for exhibition. 301 works by 261 artists from various categories were chosen.

96 paintings, 39 prints, 22 photographs, 60 sculptures, 4 oriental art, 6 ceramics, 10 crafts, 7 graphic design, 38 installation art, 11 new media art and 3 performances are among the selected artworks.