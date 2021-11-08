Arms factory found near Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, 3 held

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has unearthed an arms factory in a hill adjacent to Ukhia Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

Three Rohingyas were detained along with 10 arms and weapons making equipment during the drive.

The arrestees are - Baitullah, 19, his brother Habib Ullah, 32, and Mohammad Hasan, 24. They are residents of Kutupalong camp.

"We had an information that a gang was making weapons by setting up a factory in the hill and the arms were being supplied to the Rohingya terrorists," said Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Khairul Islam.

"Intelligence surveillance was increased in the area afterwards. We carried out a drive in the early hours today in the hill near Kutupalong Rohingya camp and arrested three Rohingyas," the RAB official added.

A gunfight took place during the drive as the Rohingya terrorists opened fire sensing the presence of RAB members.

Five pistols, five guns and a large quantity of weapons-making equipment were later recovered from the factory, he added.

Earlier, six people were killed and over a dozen were injured in a gun attack by miscreants in the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia upazila on 22 October.

The attack took place 23 days after Muhibullah, former chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was assassinated in his office.

Crimes at Rohingya camps on the rise

At least 15-20 armed terrorist groups are active inside the Rohingya camps, said local representatives and NGO officials working in the Rohingya camps.

According to the Cox's Bazar district police, the crimes committed by the Rohingyas are on the rise.

In the last four years, 1,300 cases accusing 2,080 Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar for 12 types of crimes were filed. These crimes include murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery, arms and drug trafficking, human trafficking, and assault on police.

Seventy-six murder cases were lodged in Rohingya camps in four years. During the time, 762 drug trafficking cases, 28 human trafficking cases, 87 weapons cases, 65 rape cases and 10 robbery cases were filed as well.

In the last 49 months, 234 people have been killed and another 360 were injured in clashes in Rohingya camps.

In 2018, there were 414 accused in 208 cases. In 2019, the number of cases increased to 263 and 649 were accused. In 2020, there were 184 cases accusing 449.