The world's youngest referee? A 10-year-old rules the pitch in Bolivia

Offbeat

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:54 am

Related News

The world's youngest referee? A 10-year-old rules the pitch in Bolivia

Reuters
04 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 08:54 am
Soccer referee Erick Callejas, 10, begins the match, in El Alto, Bolivia August 3, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from REUTERS TV. REUTERS TV via REUTERS
Soccer referee Erick Callejas, 10, begins the match, in El Alto, Bolivia August 3, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from REUTERS TV. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Erick Callejas may be just 10 years old - and a lot shorter than the other participants on the soccer pitch - but he has no qualms enforcing the rules as one of the few referees his age.

In high-altitude El Alto, Bolivia's second-largest city and neighbor to capital La Paz, Callejas can be found on weekends blowing his whistle and calling the shots at local games, inspired by his referee father Ramiro.

"On Saturdays and Sundays I go out to referee with my little colleague, my son, Erick," Ramiro said. "I am very proud, I'm filled with emotion because refereeing runs in his blood."

Callejas refereed his first match in a women's league after his dad signed him up for the job.

"There was a women's championship and (the coordinator) asked if I could referee and I said yes."

So far, he seems to be impressing his elders with his style. Player Beimar Tancara says Callejas has a natural talent.

"You can tell he has that character. He runs. He moves. He is not intimidated by people, even if the public shouts," Tancara said.

"I think he was born to be a referee. He is very talented. I like his refereeing."

For now, Callejas is umpiring games on sandy pitches in the community league, watched closely from the sidelines by his mother and coached by his father.

But he has big hopes to one day take his talents international.

"My dream is to referee the Bolivian Derby, to be a FIFA referee so I can go to the World Cup, America Cup, Liberators Cup and the Champions League," Callejas said.

Feferee / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee