Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers

Offbeat

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 11:19 am

Related News

Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers

Reuters
25 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 11:19 am
Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers

A Chinese start-up inspired by lockdown isolation has invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips, which simultaneously move when replaying kisses received.

The MUA - named after the sound people commonly make when blowing a kiss - also captures and replays sound and warms up slightly during kissing, making the experience more authentic, said Beijing-based Siweifushe.

Users can even download kissing data submitted via an accompanying app by other users.

The idea was borne out of China's frequent, lengthy and widespread lockdown measures during the three-year Covid-19 pandemic that, at their most severe, saw authorities forbid residents to leave their apartments for months on end.

"I was in a relationship back then, but I couldn't meet my girlfriend due to lockdowns," said inventor Zhao Jianbo.

Then a student at the Beijing Film Academy, he focused his graduate project on the lack of physical intimacy in video calls. He later set up Siweifushe which released MUA, its first product, on Jan. 22 priced around 260 yuan ($38).

In the two weeks after its release, the firm sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders, he said.

The MUA resembles a mobile stand with realistic pursed lips protruding from the front. To use it, lovers must download an app onto their smartphones and pair their kissing machines, which they plug into the phone charging port. They activate the device using the app, then when they kiss it, it kisses back.

The device is available in several colours though with the same unisex lips. It has received mixed reviews, with some users saying it was intriguing whereas others said it made them feel uncomfortable. Among the top complaints was its lack of tongue.

Some commentators on social media site Weibo also expressed concern that the device could be used for online erotic content, which is strictly regulated in China.

Zhao said his company complies with regulations, but that "there's little we can do as for how people use the device."

MUA is not the first remote kissing device. Researchers at Tokyo's University of Electro-Communications invented a "kiss transmission machine" in 2011, and Malaysia's Imagineering Institute made a similar gadget called the "Kissinger" in 2016.

china / COVID-19 / Kissing machine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Summer offers a number of delicious fruits which are packed with nutrients and wonderful for juicing. Photo: Courtesy

Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

1h | Food
A desalination plant in Tel Aviv, Israel, a country that is increasingly reliant on desalinated water. Photo: Reuters

Is the ocean a viable solution for water scarcity?

4h | Panorama
With her gold crown and traditional Monipuri outfit, she was perhaps the most beautiful bride we ever laid our eyes on. Photo: Shovy Zibran

A wedding without a feast

4h | Panorama
Is dual citizenship to blame for money laundering? Graphics: TBS

Straight talk: The issue of dual citizenship

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will banking stocks return to life!

Will banking stocks return to life!

1h | TBS Markets
In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

In Ramadan attractive platters in Secret Recipe

1h | TBS Food
Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

Is ‘Buker Moddhye Agun' a biopic?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

4
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year