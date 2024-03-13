Sagira Morshed murder: Two get life imprisonment after 35yrs

A Dhaka court today (13 March) sentenced two to life imprisonment in the murder case of Sagira Morshed, who was killed in 1989. Besides, three people have been acquitted.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 pronounced the verdict, plaintiff's lawyer Farooq Ahmed told the media.

Sagira Morshed's husband also confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud Rezwan and hired killer Maruf Reza. The three acquitted are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Mantu Mandal alias Mintu.

On 25 July 1989, Sagira Morshed Salam, a researcher at Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (Bida), was shot dead in broad daylight in the capital's Bailey Road area.

She was fatally shot while on her way to pick up her daughter from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to rob her of her gold bangle and shot her as she tried to escape, leading to her death en route to the hospital.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.