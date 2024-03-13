Sagira Morshed murder: Two get life imprisonment after 35yrs

Court

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:16 pm

Related News

Sagira Morshed murder: Two get life imprisonment after 35yrs

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud Rezwan and hired killer Maruf Reza. The three acquitted are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Mantu Mandal alias Mintu

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 01:16 pm
Sagira Morshed. Photo: File
Sagira Morshed. Photo: File

A Dhaka court today (13 March) sentenced two to life imprisonment in the murder case of Sagira Morshed, who was killed in 1989. Besides, three people have been acquitted.

Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court-3 pronounced the verdict, plaintiff's lawyer Farooq Ahmed told the media.

Sagira Morshed's husband also confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The two convicts are Anas Mahmud Rezwan and hired killer Maruf Reza. The three acquitted are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Mantu Mandal alias Mintu.

On 25 July 1989, Sagira Morshed Salam, a researcher at Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (Bida), was shot dead in broad daylight in the capital's Bailey Road area.

She was fatally shot while on her way to pick up her daughter from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, attempted to rob her of her gold bangle and shot her as she tried to escape, leading to her death en route to the hospital.

Her husband Abdus Salam Chowdhury filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.

Top News

Sagira Murder / Life Imprisonment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

5h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

22m | Videos
Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

Iftar Recipe Chicken Malai Tikka

12m | Videos
Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

Apple warns users of older operating systems on iPhones

2h | Videos
What is not made in Syedpur?

What is not made in Syedpur?

3h | Videos