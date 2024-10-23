Interim govt bans Chhatra League

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:40 pm

Interim govt bans Chhatra League

"The ban will come into effect immediately," reads a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs

Illustration: Fahad Zaman/ TBS Creative
Illustration: Fahad Zaman/ TBS Creative

The interim government has banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) as a terrorist organisation.

"The ban will come into effect immediately," reads a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The notification, signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul Momen, cited various reasons for the ban, including murder, torture, persecution in dormitories, and others.

The ministry said, "Awami League's fraternal organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League has been involved in various public security activities including murder, torture, common room-based oppression, seat trading in dormitories, tender bidding, rape and sexual harassment during various times in the post-independence of Bangladesh, especially during the last 15 years of dictatorial rule."

The notification also said, "During the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, since 15 July 2024, Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists assaulted hundreds of protesting students and general public with frenzied and reckless armed attacks, killing hundreds of innocent students and individuals, and endangering the lives of many others."

"... the government has sufficient evidence that even after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, Bangladesh Chhatra League has been involved in conspiratorial, destructive and provocative activities against the state and various terrorist activities," it also said.

"Therefore, the government, under the powers bestowed under sub-section (1) of Section 18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, bans Bangladesh Awami League's fraternal organisation "Bangladesh Chhatra League" and lists the student organisation named "Bangladesh Chhatra League" as a banned entity under Schedule -II of the said Act," adds the notification.
 

