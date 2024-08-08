Navy provides phone numbers to provide quick assistance for public safety in 4 divisions

08 August, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 08:02 pm

Lalmatia locals patrol the street at late night on 8 August following reports of robbery, burglary and mugging across the city. Photo: TBS
Lalmatia locals patrol the street at late night on 8 August following reports of robbery, burglary and mugging across the city. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Navy members have been engaged in providing overall security of public life and property, important government installations and controlling the law and order situation.

In case of any vandalism, looting and death threats, people are urged to contact the nearest naval camp, according to ISPR.

For assistance of Navy Contingent contact the following numbers:

For Dhaka division

Dhaka Naval Command Duty Officer: 01769702865, Dhaka Naval Command (Operations room): 01769702519, Dhaka Naval Command Staff Officer (Operations): 01769702507, Dhaka Naval Command Chief Staff Officer: 01769702504, Dhaka Cantonment Navy Duty Officer: 01769702603, Shaheen Bagh, Iskaton Duty Officer: 01769702690, Khilkhet Duty Officer: 01769714303, Pagla (Narayanganj) Duty Officer: 01769714331, 01769726410.

Chattogram Division

Tigerpass: 01769726316, Chittagong Port: 01769726601, Karnaphuli Tunnel: 01769726731, Boat Club: 01769726480, Love Lane: 01769726267, Hatia: 01769762079, Sandwip: 01769722460, Maheshkhali: 01769726281, Saint Martin: 01769724020.

Khulna and Barishal divisions

Khulna Navy (Operations room): 01769784140, 2. Khulna Navy Duty Officer: 01769781111, 3. Barguna Navy Opsroom: 01769781019, 4. Barguna Navy Duty Officer: 01769781018, 5. Bhola Navy (Operations room): 01769844000, 6. Bhola Navy Duty Officer: 01769796227, 7. Mongla Navy (Operations room): 01783401549, 8. Mongla Navy Duty Officer: 01769784553.

Meanwhile, BGB headquarters provides the following numbers to provide quick assistance in case of any trouble or threats in the capital. (01769-600555 and 01889-600555)

