President’s exit: Govt considers the matter political, BNP calls it constitutional

With the interim government considering the issue of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's fate as a political rather than a constitutional matter, the BNP, as a major political party, does not want his exit, stating that it would create a constitutional crisis in the country.

"A constitutional and state crisis will be created if the president's post falls vacant. It will delay the elections. So, the BNP doesn't want the resignation of the president," a top BNP leader said after a crucial meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus.

When the BNP top brass met Yunus at his official residence at the state guest house Jamuna on Wednesday morning, Bangabhaban, the presidential palace, remained heavily guarded by different security forces following the demands made for his resignation by the organisers of the 5 August mass-uprising that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.

Although the chief adviser's press wing described Dr Yunus's meeting with top BNP leaders as part of an ongoing dialogue on reform, highly placed sources among both the BNP and CA's office confirmed the issue related to the president dominated the discussion.

Asked whether the chief adviser had sought any opinion from them about the removal of the president, the BNP's standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan parried the question.

He, however, said fascism is rising in the country again, and democracy must be restored. "We have to be careful not to create any political or constitutional crisis."

Nazrul Islam would not elaborate on the apprehended crisis.

But Salahuddin Ahmed, another standing committee member of the BNP who joined the meeting with the chief adviser along with Nazrul and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, later went into some more details.

He said the BNP did not want the removal of President Shahabuddin right at this moment.

"The presidency is the highest constitutional position and it is also an institution. If this position becomes vacant due to resignation or removal, it will create a constitutional and state crisis," he stated.

The interim government, however, does not consider the president's resignation to be a constitutional issue.

"Whether or not President Mohammed Shahabuddin remains in office is not a constitutional matter but a political decision," said Adviser Nahid Islam.

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat yesterday, he said this interim government has been formed with the support of the people. "We formed the government while retaining the existing constitution and the president at the time for the sake of stability and security of the state.

"However, if we feel that this setup hinders the interim government's activities or that the people are dissatisfied with it, we will consider and reevaluate this matter."

Nahid said, "At this moment, whether the president remains in office is not a legal or constitutional question in Bangladesh. It is purely a political decision. Hence, a decision can be reached based on political consensus and national unity.

"Discussions are ongoing on behalf of the interim government. We are discussing this with various stakeholders, and a decision might emerge from these discussions."

He urged protesters, who demand the president's resignation, to remain patient. The adviser assured that a rational decision would be made after holding discussions with everyone concerned.

However, the CA's office has affirmed that there has been no decision yet regarding the matter of the president's continuing in office or otherwise, saying the media will be informed in due time if any decision is taken.

"Political parties are our stakeholders. This [Wednesday's meeting with the BNP] is part of an ongoing dialogue with political parties. You will know in due course of time if there is any decision," said chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam to reporters outside the state guesthouse Jamuna.

Shafiqul made the remarks in response to repeated questions from reporters over the possibility of the resignation or removal of the president.

On Tuesday evening, while a protest was going on in front of Bangabhaban and the central Shaheed Minar, the chief adviser's press wing said the government supports the law adviser's stance regarding President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul had on Monday accused President Shahabuddin of lying about not receiving former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter, suggesting that the president's statement violated his oath of office.

Protests took place on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the president.

Following an attempted break-in at Bangabhaban late at night and violent clashes with police, authorities have imposed a strict security lockdown to prevent further incidents.

A four-tier security cordon has been established along the main road leading to Bangabhaban, bolstered by a three-layer barbed wire fence to deter any unauthorised access.

Despite the strengthened security, some demonstrators made sporadic attempts to gather near the presidential residence on Wednesday.