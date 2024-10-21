Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

The 7th Chattogram Motor Fest, hosted by Wizard Showbiz, took place from October 17 to 19, 2024, at the GEC Convention Centre. The event attracted a diverse crowd of car lovers, bikers, and curious visitors. Despite gloomy skies and light rain, the festival provided a memorable experience, blending cutting-edge automotive displays with a strong sense of community.

A range of renowned automotive brands took centre stage at the event, offering something for everyone. Yamaha emerged as a highlight, introducing two new bikes: the FZS V4 and the FZ X. However, it was the striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show. Enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha's stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event.

Haval turned heads with bold entries like the Tank 300 and the distinctive Ora Cat EV, which elicited mixed reactions due to its unconventional design. The brand also unveiled hybrid models, including the Julion HEV and H6 HEV, tapping into the rising trend of eco-friendly vehicles.

PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

This year, Liquimoly made a notable appearance on the main stage, featuring a prominent stall displaying their products alongside a Volkswagen Golf GT.

A major highlight of this year's event was the debut of BYD in Chattogram. The electric vehicle pioneer showcased three models—the Seal, M6, and Atto3—with the Seal generating the most buzz. As EVs gain traction on Chattogram's streets, BYD's arrival signals an exciting shift towards more sustainable mobility options.

PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

While brands like DFSK presented the Glory Auto and X55 II, and BAIC displayed the BJ40L SUV and Lion F22 pickup, not all attendees were impressed. Some visitors felt that, aside from BYD's promising lineup, the variety of car offerings lacked the wow factor they had hoped for.

PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Beyond the new vehicles, the festival fostered a strong sense of camaraderie due to the participation of local bike clubs. Enthusiasts from Bike BD and the Chittagong Vespa/Roadmaster Club showcased stunning collections of vintage Vespas, delighting attendees with their passion for two-wheeled craftsmanship.

Although larger outdoor events were originally planned, light rain and overcast weather forced organisers to relocate activities such as giveaways and meet-and-greets indoors. This limitation did not dampen spirits, as bike stunt shows continued outside, thrilling the crowd and enhancing the festive atmosphere.

PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

There were several stalls focused on selling riding gear for bike enthusiasts, alongside CEAT, which attracted many attendees to their stall with giveaways

As this year's Motor Fest came to a close, it was evident that the event leaned more heavily toward motorcycle culture. However, the growing presence of electric vehicles and the enthusiastic involvement of local communities point to a bright future for Chattogram's automotive scene. Attendees are already looking ahead, hoping that next year's Motor Fest will be even bigger and more diverse.