Israeli soldiers deployed in Gaza are committing suicide due to mental agony
Gui Zaken, a friend of Eliran, also operated a bulldozer with him in Gaza. Now, he cannot eat meat. The bodies he saw in Gaza now seem like "meat" to Gui Zaken.
Gui Zaken, a friend of Eliran, also operated a bulldozer with him in Gaza. Now, he cannot eat meat. The bodies he saw in Gaza now seem like "meat" to Gui Zaken.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.