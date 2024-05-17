Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti 'Chirantani' organised by Dhaka University Cultural Council

Rabindra-Nazrul Jayanti "Chirantani" was organised by Dhaka University Cultural Council in a festive atmosphere yesterday (16 May) at Payra Chatwar of TSC, Dhaka University.

The two great pioneers of Bangali literature and music, Rabindranath Tagore and national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam are eternally intertwined in our existence and mind. This cultural evening is organised to pay tribute to the unique contribution of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam in Bangali literature.

At the beginning of the programme, Nazrul's song "Anjali Loho More" was sung to pay tribute to these two great personalities.

This evening there were 18 cultural performances including Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Giti, dance performance, poetry recitation, letter reading. Finally, Bhupen Hazarika's song "Sabar Hridaye Rabindranath, Chetnate Nazrul" by Bhupen Hazarika, as if trying to say how deep Rabindranath and Nazrul are in Bengali hearts.

Debjyoti Biswas, president of the Dhaka University Cultural Society, said about the event, "Dhaka University Cultural Society holds, nurtures and practices pure Bengali culture. And without Rabindra, Nazrul Bangali culture, Bengali literature remains incomplete. Through this event, we are paying our love and respect to Rabindra-Nazrul and also let everyone know how rich and vast Bengali literature is."

General Secretary KM Tanvirul Haque said, "Rabindranath and Nazrul are involved in our daily life. We don't start our morning without Rabindranath's song, similarly Nazrul's protestant tone makes a strong conviction against any injustice.

"As a tribute to the birth anniversary of these two great men who are so closely associated with Bengali life, we therefore offer 'Chirantani'. We hope that we can sow the seeds of Rabindra-Nazrul love in the younger generation through this kind of event."