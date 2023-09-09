Biden takes selfie with PM at G20 Summit

Bangladesh

US President Joe Biden took a selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside her daughter Saima Wazed Putul on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in New Delhi. 

Both leaders shared a light-hearted moment during the event where they were seen exchanging pleasantries and engaging in conversation with other ministers and officials nearby.

Regarding her chat with Joe Biden, Saima Wazed shared a post on social media platform X, formerly twitter, "Had a wonderful chat with @POTUS @JoeBiden at the #G20 Summit in #NewDelhi." 

"I spoke to him about the importance of #Mental Health services as a part of comprehensive #PublicHealth, and school psychologists in the education system," she said.

About Biden's attendance at the summit, US officials said the White House expects to see meaningful progress on General Electric jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between Biden and Modi.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the summit on the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

During the "One Earth" session at the summit, the premier laid emphasis on strengthening global solidarity and adopting a coordinated response to address crisis situations.

The G20 Summit hosted at the sprawling Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, was said to focus on tackling global issues, including clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia-Ukraine war, poverty.

Joe Biden arrived in India on Friday to participate in the summit, chaired by Modi, after a refuelling stop at Ramstein, Germany. Minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh welcomed him at the airport.

