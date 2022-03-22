NBR works for win-win tax in upcoming budget: Finance Minister

NBR

UNB
22 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

NBR works for win-win tax in upcoming budget: Finance Minister

The government wants to expand tax net rather than increasing tax rate to force a competitive business environment, says Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

UNB
22 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 06:58 pm
NBR works for win-win tax in upcoming budget: Finance Minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said the government focused on increasing revenue from direct tax to give relief to lower income people from the tax burden.

Under this system, those who earn more pay more taxes, he told the 42nd consultant meeting of National Board of Revenue (NBR) ahead of national budget for FY2022-23 at a local hotel.

He assured that no one will be unfairly burdened as NBR is considering a win-win tax rate in the upcoming national budget.

Kamal said the government's revenue collection increased by 8 times in the last 13 years and the volume of revenue was Tk2.59 lakh crore in FY20-21.

He said the businesses are contributing to the country's development including construction of Padma Bridge by providing tax.

The government wants to expand tax net rather than increasing tax rate to force a competitive business environment, he said.

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin, Vice-presidents, and different chamber leaders spoke in the function.

The NBR chairman said the revenue board has been focusing on facilitating the expansion of growing trade and investment by policy support instead of targeting increased revenue collection.

He said the country's revenue goes up when business and investment expanded.

He said, "We sometimes make mistakes in tax calculation or do wrong measurement, which can be resolved by discussion if you (businesses) have remained honest in intention."

However, the business leaders have wanted additional tax exemption facility in the next budget to rebound from the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic losses.

The traders have proposed various measures of income tax, VAT and duty as well as initiatives to reduce the prices of essential commodities.

The FBCCI has recommended exemption of VAT and supplementary duty on consumer goods, general transportation of essential commodities, essential goods and services, waste management, recycling, direct non-tender repair work in the service sector.

The country's apex trade body has also recommended an investment-friendly tax structure for all sectors, including small-medium and new industrial entrepreneurs.

Jashim said the government needs to strengthen its monitoring system to control commodity prices ahead of Ramadan.

"Inflation is becoming tougher to control. This is putting pressure on ordinary consumers," he added.

In this situation, he proposed for import duty concessions in proportion to the total estimated import duty on the import of essential commodities.

In response the NBR chairman Rahmatul Muneem said withdrawing taxes would not bring impact on the commodity prices.

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / National Board of Revenue (NBR) / Budget / tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

7h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

47m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

47m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

57m | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions