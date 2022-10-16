TCB starts selling essential commodities tomorrow

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said potatoes will be sold at TCB’s truck sales points Photo: Collected

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling essential items across the country tomorrow at a subsidised rate.

Four items - sugar, lentil, onion and soybean oil -will be sold to one crore family cardholders across the country, including Dhaka, through the designed dealers of the TCB.

As per the latest subsidised rate, sugar will be sold at Tk 55 per kg while lentil and onion will be sold at Tk 65 and Tk 20 per kg respectively.

Besides, soybean will be sold at TK 110 per litre, according to a press release of the trading corporation.