Bajus cuts gold price by Tk1,084 per bhori

The new rate will be effective from Friday (24 May) afternoon

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (23 May) decreased gold price by Tk1,084 per bhori, followed by a price drop in the local bullion market, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,18,460 per bhori.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,13,082 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk96,928 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk80,131. 

The new rate will be effective from Friday (24 May) afternoon, Bajus said in a press release today.

However, buyers will have to pay more to purchase gold jewellry, as a 5% VAT is added to the Bajus fixed price. Additionally, a 6% making charge is added per bhori.

The apex body of gold traders has raised the gold price six times and reduced it once so far in May.
 

Gold price / Bangladesh

