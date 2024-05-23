Bajus cuts gold price by Tk1,084 per bhori
The new rate will be effective from Friday (24 May) afternoon
The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (23 May) decreased gold price by Tk1,084 per bhori, followed by a price drop in the local bullion market, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,18,460 per bhori.
Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,13,082 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk96,928 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk80,131.
The new rate will be effective from Friday (24 May) afternoon, Bajus said in a press release today.
However, buyers will have to pay more to purchase gold jewellry, as a 5% VAT is added to the Bajus fixed price. Additionally, a 6% making charge is added per bhori.
The apex body of gold traders has raised the gold price six times and reduced it once so far in May.