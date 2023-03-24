The teachings of Ramadan

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 01:27 pm

The teachings of Ramadan

​​​​​​Ramadan is observed to honour the fourth pillar of Islam, known as Sawm. As per the history of Ramadan fasting, there are several reasons why Muslims are required to observe Sawm, including:

  • To demonstrate self-control and restraint
  • To cleanse their bodies
  • To be reminded that some people do not have access to food and go hungry every day
  • To be more compassionate and grateful for what they do have
  • To strengthen their bond with Allah (SWT)

    

The origin of Ramadan

Ramadan, Arabic Ramaḍān, in Islam, is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the month of fasting. 

The Muslims believe the revelations took place over 23 years and the teachings of Sawm (and subsequently Ramadan) were revealed towards the latter half of that period of time, in around 622 A.D. to be exact. At this time, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers lived in Medina after they faced fierce persecution in Mecca when they tried to spread the words of Allah (SWT).

It was during Ramadan, on the "Night of Power" (Laylat al-Qadr)—commemorated on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, usually the 27th night—that God revealed to the Prophet Muhammad the Qurʾān, Islam's holy book, "as a guidance for the people." For Muslims, Ramadan is a period of introspection, communal prayer (ṣalāt) in the mosque, and reading of the Qurʾān. God forgives the past sins of those who observe the holy month with fasting, prayer, and faithful intention.

